Lok Sabha Elections 2024| Defying past fears and stigmas, Kashmiri youth turn voting into a badge of honor

The narrative is shifting from fear to empowerment and voting in Kashmir is no longer an act of defiance against societal norms but a badge of honor, a statement of identity, and a claim to their future.



Bisma, a university pass-out, feels that election boycott calls by separatists in the past and threats by the militants only marginalized Kashmiris further. “Posting my inked finger feels like a badge of honor. I am proud to vote because it means taking control of our region’s development,” she told DH.



Her views were echoed by Shahid Dar, a shopkeeper. “Voting is my right and I’m proud to share it with the world. This inked finger symbolizes our voice in democracy,” he said.



In Kashmir’s flawed democratic journey a new chapter is being written, one where the ink on fingers symbolizes the ink of a pen poised to write a bright future and celebrated openly and proudly, unlike the past where the act of voting shrouded in secrecy and fear.



In the coming days, the ink on fingers may fade, but its impact will linger. The simple act of voting has become a powerful testament to the strength of unity and the promise of change.