Lok Sabha Elections 2024| Defying past fears and stigmas, Kashmiri youth turn voting into a badge of honor

Srinagar: For years, casting a vote in Kashmir was an act met with suspicion and fear with voters often seen as outcasts, isolated by a society deeply entrenched in political complexities and conflicts.
But as the Lok Sabha polls began, people, especially youth, decided to challenge the fear and stigma attached to voting.
Young Kashmiris, connected to global trends and inspired by stories of change and empowerment, saw an opportunity to reshape their destiny.
Pictures and videos of people with ink-stained fingers from all walks of life - students, teachers, farmers, and shopkeepers - have flooded social media since phase wise voting began in Kashmir on May 13.
Parents, who once discouraged their children from voting, fearing retribution and ostracization, were now encouraging their wards to vote. Stories of historical struggles and sacrifices for the right to vote were shared anew, resonating with the younger generation and reinforcing their resolve.
Voter turnout in Srinagar Parliament seat on May 13 had reached the highest levels in the last three decades.
The narrative is shifting from fear to empowerment and voting in Kashmir is no longer an act of defiance against societal norms but a badge of honor, a statement of identity, and a claim to their future.
Bisma, a university pass-out, feels that election boycott calls by separatists in the past and threats by the militants only marginalized Kashmiris further. “Posting my inked finger feels like a badge of honor. I am proud to vote because it means taking control of our region’s development,” she told DH.
Her views were echoed by Shahid Dar, a shopkeeper. “Voting is my right and I’m proud to share it with the world. This inked finger symbolizes our voice in democracy,” he said.
In Kashmir’s flawed democratic journey a new chapter is being written, one where the ink on fingers symbolizes the ink of a pen poised to write a bright future and celebrated openly and proudly, unlike the past where the act of voting shrouded in secrecy and fear.
In the coming days, the ink on fingers may fade, but its impact will linger. The simple act of voting has become a powerful testament to the strength of unity and the promise of change.