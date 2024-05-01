Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Withdrawal Syndrome

Former IPS officer Sanjay Pandey wanted to contest the Lok Sabha poll as an independent from Mumbai North-Central seat. But he has now decided to withdraw from the hurly burly of electoral battle. A former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP, Pandey was considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. It is not known why Pandey, who was arrested in the NSE phone tapping case by central agencies, has opted out of the contest. Anyways, the seat will have a high profile contest with Congress fielding Varsha Gaikwad and BJP fielding former prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.