Homeelections

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP leader CT Ravi booked for promoting hatred via social media post

The action was initiated by the election officials of Chikkamagaluru.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 15:16 IST

Bengaluru: BJP leader CT Ravi was on Friday booked for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between citizens through his social media post, the Election Commission said.

The action was initiated by the election officials of Chikkamagaluru, they said.

Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said Chikkamagaluru election Officials have booked an FIR against CT Ravi for his post on X for violation under the Representation of the People Act and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code in Basavanahalli police station for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens.

(Published 26 April 2024, 15:16 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsCT RaviElection CommissionSocial mediaLok Sabha Elections 2024

