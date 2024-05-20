Lok Sabha Polls 2024| BJP to score big in South and NDA will cross 400, says PM Modi

The prime minister said all assessments of the past phases of the elections show that the NDA is in "pole position" and the Congress along with its INDI alliance partners is struggling to even open its account in some states.

“The blessings of the people will take us to a record-breaking mandate. We will see more seats from all parts of the country, particularly from the south and the east," he added.

“NDA is on course to achieve the 400 seats."

Modi said the BJP has been a truly national party “from Day 1, not only in our geographical presence but also in our ideology.”

“For us, nation first is the foundation of our ideology. If we take decisions for Bengal or Kerala it will be on the basis of nation first,” he said.

Asked about the national results, he said: “We have set out to cross 400. After four phases of elections, I can say with confidence that our estimate was correct, and more than our estimate the determination of people (janata Janardhan) was stronger.”

The prime minister said the narrative about BJP’s weakness in the south is part of a campaign that has painted the party variously as urban centric, male centric, north centric and a “Baniya-Brahmin” party.

“A myth has been spread. There is an ecosystem in our nation for years that creates all kinds of myths, to mislead the nation and to destroy the nation,” he added.

“It was also said that we are a Baniya-Brahmin party. But the largest number of Dalit, OBC and tribal MP/MLAs are from BJP. They do this deliberately, and a similar myth has been spread that we are not present in the south.”