Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress alleges ‘proxy voting’ in Bangalore South

V Hari Reddy, election agent for Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, filed a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO), Bangalore South, during the day.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 15:27 IST

Bengaluru: Congress on Friday alleged proxy voting at a polling booth in Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency.

V Hari Reddy, election agent for Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, filed a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO), Bangalore South, during the day.

“This complaint is to bring it to your kind notice that polling officers in Booth 195, Jai Bhim Nagar of the Bangalore South constituency have been seen to have indulged in malpractice and abuse of voter rights, including proxy voting of minority community votes and denying those voters the right to vote by claiming that they have already voted and telling voters to sign against the BJP symbol and recording the vote themselves,” the party alleged in the complaint seen by DH.

The complainant claimed that former mayor Manjunatha Reddy witnessed the “election fraud” at Buddha Higher Primary School, Jai Bheem Nagar, BTM Layout, 1st Stage, 172 BTM AC, PS no 195, Bangalore South.

(Published 26 April 2024, 15:27 IST)
