75% voters exercise franchise in Madhya Pradesh, 70% in Chhattisgarh phase 2 polls; sporadic incidents of violence reported

Around 75 per cent of voters in Madhya Pradesh and 70 per cent voted in Chhattisgarh elections on Friday, which sealed the fates of around 3,500 candidates fighting in 300 seats spread over two states.

In Madhya Pradesh where 2,533 candidates are fighting in 230 seats, 74.98 per cent exercised their franchise while 70.59 per cent voted in the second phase of polling for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh where 958 candidates are in the fray.

The Election Commission said voting percentage is likely to "go upwards" when reports from all the polling stations, including those in the interiors, are obtained. Voters reaching the polling stations till the end of the polling hours are allowed to exercise their franchise.