A battle of wits between ‘Mama’ and ‘Jai-Veeru’

If politics works through symbolism and messaging, then the importance of the two Madhya Pradesh constituencies, where the BJP announced its candidates only after doing so for all other seats, was not lost on anyone.

The first, Vidisha, is home to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the second, Guna, a pocket borough of the royal family of Scindias. The BJP leadership finally conceded the Vidisha to Chouhan’s close aide, who had lost the last election from here by more than 15,000 votes. On the other hand, Guna was allocated to an RSS nominee.

On both counts, it ended well for Chouhan, especially after getting short shrift from the party’s Delhi Durbar, which kept him waiting for almost two months while tickets of many sitting Lok Sabha MPs and several central ministers contesting the state assembly elections were declared.