Assembly Elections 2023 updates: MP leading in India when atrocities on tribals concerned, says Priyanka at rally

In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Look at the tradition of Congress - Forest Rights Act was brought for you so that you have the first right over forests because that is your culture. To conserve and strengthen this, you were given the Forest Rights Act. Any political leader that comes here uses three words - Jal, Jungle, Zameen. But it is important to understand the underlying meaning. Is the leader speaking meaningfully or is that just a 'jumla' released before you..."