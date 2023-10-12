Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 updates: MP leading in India when atrocities on tribals concerned, says Priyanka at rally

Both Rajasthan BJP and Congress have welcomed the Election Commission's decision to change the date of polling for Rajasthan amid the social events scheduled in the state on the earlier date. With election dates around the corners, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to trade guns at one another. For latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections, stay tuned to DH!
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 08:15 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
08:0812 Oct 2023

Priyanka Gandhi demands caste census, says it will do justice with OBCs, SCs and STs in the country

08:0412 Oct 2023

Whatever rights were given to you by the Congress and whatever work was done to empower you were all snatched away from you when BJP came to power: Priyanka Gandhi at poll-bound MPrally

08:0112 Oct 2023

"I want to ask Shivraj Singh Chouhan - What did you give (to people of Madhya Pradesh)?", asks Kamal Nath

06:5912 Oct 2023

The current (Congress) government has completely failed (in Rajasthan): Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

08:1512 Oct 2023

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, " I want to ask a question to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Your party leader Digvijaya Singh is against the action on PFI. PFI does terror funding...It has been banned and is an enemy of the country...Is this the stand of Congress?... Opposing surgical strike, action on PFI...You (Priyanka Gandhi) are coming to Madhya Pradesh and you will have to answer if you agree with Digvijaya Singh's statement..."

08:1012 Oct 2023

BJP brings up irrelevant topics at the time of election which are sentimental for the people: Priyanka Gandhi at Jan Aakrosh rally

In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Look at the tradition of Congress - Forest Rights Act was brought for you so that you have the first right over forests because that is your culture. To conserve and strengthen this, you were given the Forest Rights Act. Any political leader that comes here uses three words - Jal, Jungle, Zameen. But it is important to understand the underlying meaning. Is the leader speaking meaningfully or is that just a 'jumla' released before you..."

08:0812 Oct 2023

Priyanka Gandhi demands caste census, says it will do justice with OBCs, SCs and STs in the country

08:0412 Oct 2023

Whatever rights were given to you by the Congress and whatever work was done to empower you were all snatched away from you when BJP came to power: Priyanka Gandhi at poll-bound MPrally

In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "...This has been the tradition and principle of Congress party. We want the property of the country, of the state, of your district to be in your hands. We want you to become strong, that you get your power. When you hear election speeches of different parties think of one thing - will they give your power in your hands?"

08:0112 Oct 2023

MP leading in India when atrocities on tribals concerned, says Priyanka at rally

08:0112 Oct 2023

"I want to ask Shivraj Singh Chouhan - What did you give (to people of Madhya Pradesh)?", asks Kamal Nath

08:0112 Oct 2023

"BJP says it is a cadre-based party. However, it has only misused its cadre. If they had listened to its cadre, then it wouldn't have reduced to 15 seats after ruling (Chhattisgarh) for 15 years," says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel .

08:0112 Oct 2023

Indira Gandhi got you land leases with the intention that this is your land, your dignity and that you should have the power in your hands: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at MP rally

06:5912 Oct 2023

The current (Congress) government has completely failed (in Rajasthan): Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

06:5912 Oct 2023

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's 'BJP has already accepted defeat' remark

(Published 12 October 2023, 02:56 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanTelanganaChhattisgarhMizoramAssembly Election 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

Follow