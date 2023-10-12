Assembly Elections 2023 updates: MP leading in India when atrocities on tribals concerned, says Priyanka at rally
Both Rajasthan BJP and Congress have welcomed the Election Commission's decision to change the date of polling for Rajasthan amid the social events scheduled in the state on the earlier date. With election dates around the corners, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to trade guns at one another. For latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections, stay tuned to DH!
Priyanka Gandhi demands caste census, says it will do justice with OBCs, SCs and STs in the country
Whatever rights were given to you by the Congress and whatever work was done to empower you were all snatched away from you when BJP came to power: Priyanka Gandhi at poll-bound MPrally
"I want to ask Shivraj Singh Chouhan - What did you give (to people of Madhya Pradesh)?", asks Kamal Nath
The current (Congress) government has completely failed (in Rajasthan): Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, " I want to ask a question to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Your party leader Digvijaya Singh is against the action on PFI. PFI does terror funding...It has been banned and is an enemy of the country...Is this the stand of Congress?... Opposing surgical strike, action on PFI...You (Priyanka Gandhi) are coming to Madhya Pradesh and you will have to answer if you agree with Digvijaya Singh's statement..."
BJP brings up irrelevant topics at the time of election which are sentimental for the people: Priyanka Gandhi at Jan Aakrosh rally
#WATCH | Mandla, Madhya Pradesh: While addressing a Jan Aakrosh Rally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "People are leaving the state for employment and they are not generating employment opportunities for you here. The BJP has been in power for 18 years,… pic.twitter.com/FrnfR4IAcj
In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Look at the tradition of Congress - Forest Rights Act was brought for you so that you have the first right over forests because that is your culture. To conserve and strengthen this, you were given the Forest Rights Act. Any political leader that comes here uses three words - Jal, Jungle, Zameen. But it is important to understand the underlying meaning. Is the leader speaking meaningfully or is that just a 'jumla' released before you..."
#WATCH | In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Whatever rights were given to you by the Congress and whatever work was done to empower you were all snatched away from you when BJP came to power. The rights of Sarpanches have been… pic.twitter.com/ofEH5VMWuL
In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "...This has been the tradition and principle of Congress party. We want the property of the country, of the state, of your district to be in your hands. We want you to become strong, that you get your power. When you hear election speeches of different parties think of one thing - will they give your power in your hands?"
MP leading in India when atrocities on tribals concerned, says Priyanka at rally
#WATCH | In Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "You must have seen the videos that are viral. The maximum number of girls going missing in the country has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. 1.5 lakh women and girls have gone missing in… pic.twitter.com/CCRVB49gBJ
"BJP says it is a cadre-based party. However, it has only misused its cadre. If they had listened to its cadre, then it wouldn't have reduced to 15 seats after ruling (Chhattisgarh) for 15 years," says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel .
Indira Gandhi got you land leases with the intention that this is your land, your dignity and that you should have the power in your hands: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at MP rally
VIDEO | "Indira Gandhi got you land leases with the intention that this is your land, your dignity and that you should have the power in your hands. This has been Congress' tradition and principles. We want you to strengthen," says Congress leader @priyankagandhi at a public… pic.twitter.com/ZeMvkqJuOA
VIDEO | "The current (Congress) government has completely failed (in Rajasthan). They failed to fulfil promises they made to farmers. Besides, the (state) government also failed to improve the agricultural sector. Law and order situation has also been compromised because the… pic.twitter.com/HVpxKZPCTs
Union minister
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's 'BJP has already accepted defeat' remark
VIDEO | "The top BJP leadership has fielded candidates on seats where it felt they could make an impact (in Rajasthan Assembly elections). 'BJP has already accepted defeat' is just a political statement," Union minister @gssjodhpur tells @PTI_News on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's… pic.twitter.com/A9UDKxQPLh