Assembly polls: Consider yourself 'Shivraj' and ensure my victory, emotional MP CM tells Budhni residents

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday began his poll campaign from his traditional Budhni seat by urging people to consider themselves as “Shivraj” and ensure his victory on the basis of welfare works he has done in his political career that started from Baktara in the constituency.

This is my birthplace, workplace, holy land as well as motherland, an emotional Chouhan said.

He is pitted against the Congress' Vikram Mastal, a resident of Salkanpur town in Budhni, who gained fame as Hanuman in the 2008 television serial Ramayan.

"I have not arrived here to give a speech but to tell you that you all are contesting the polls here by becoming Shivraj. You ensure my victory from here and I will ensure the party's victory in the rest of the state," said Chouhan who started the tour of his constituency by touching his forehead to the ground in his ancestral Jait village.

He said he had served the people with a true heart and had ensured change in the lives of women and girls, provided irrigation facilities, constructed roads and stood by them in their pain and sorrow.

The CM said he hardly played any game in his childhood since he was struggling for the people of the region, adding that he went to jail during Emergency.

In Shahganj town in the constituency, where Muslims placed a 'pagdi' on his head, Chouhan said he would take care of the area, adding that he had served all sections of society without discrimination.

During his tour of Budhni, at several places people offered him money as a token of their affection.

Chouhan won from Budhni for the first time in 1990 and later represented Vidisha Lok Sabha for five terms. After becoming CM for the first time in 2005, he won a bypoll in 2006 and went on to register victories in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Chouhan defeated former Union Minister Arun Yadav by a margin of 58,999 votes.

Assembly polls in MP will be held on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.