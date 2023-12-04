BJP candidate from MP's Indore-2 seat creates history after winning by margin of over 1L votes

Bhopal: The BJP candidate from the Indore-2 seat, Ramesh Mendola, created history by recording a massive victory with a margin of 1,07,000 votes as the state assembly election results were announced on Sunday.

Mandola topped the list of winning candidates after defeating Cong's Chintamani Chokse. Second on the list is BJP MLA Krishna Gaur from Govindpura seat who won with 1,06,335 votes. She not only defeated Congress candidate Ravindra Sahu but also surpassed her father-in-law late Babulal Gaur’s record.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was at number three spot with 1,04,994 votes bagged from the Budni seat. Chouhan defeated the Congress candidate and TV artist who played Hanuman in a Hindi serial, Vikram Mastal. BJP MLA from Huzur Rameshwar Sharma was at number four after defeating his Congress rival Naresh Gyanchandani by a margin of 97,910 votes.