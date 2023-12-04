BJP candidate from MP's Indore-2 seat creates history after winning by margin of over 1L votes

Bhopal: The BJP candidate from the Indore-2 seat, Ramesh Mendola, created history by recording a massive victory with a margin of 1,07,000 votes as the state assembly election results were announced on Sunday.
Mandola topped the list of winning candidates after defeating Cong's Chintamani Chokse. Second on the list is BJP MLA Krishna Gaur from Govindpura seat who won with 1,06,335 votes. She not only defeated Congress candidate Ravindra Sahu but also surpassed her father-in-law late Babulal Gaur’s record.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was at number three spot with 1,04,994 votes bagged from the Budni seat. Chouhan defeated the Congress candidate and TV artist who played Hanuman in a Hindi serial, Vikram Mastal. BJP MLA from Huzur Rameshwar Sharma was at number four after defeating his Congress rival Naresh Gyanchandani by a margin of 97,910 votes.
Ironically, many prominent ministers including Narottam Mishra (Datia), Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Banmori, Guna), Kamal Patel (Harda), Arvind Bhadoria (Ater, Bhind), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Niwas), Suresh Rathkheda (Pohri, Shivpuri), Rajvardhan Dattigaon (Badnawar), Bharat Singh (Gwalior Gramin), and Gauri Shankar Bisen (Balaghat) lost from their respective seats.
Besides, some of the tall leaders in the Congress camp including Leader of the Opposition Dr Govind Singh (Lahar, Bhind), Priyavrat Singh (Khilchipur) and nephew of Digvijay Singh also lost.
Interestingly, parties including BSP, SP and AAP failed to open their account in this assembly election. Only one seat of Sailana has gone to the party Bharat Adivasi Party represented by Kamleshwar Dodiyar. This is a tribal dominant seat and had recorded the highest voter turnout of approximately 91 per cent in 2023.