BJP to officially kickstart its poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from October 17

The BJP will officially start its election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday, with a three-day campaign that will coincide with the Navratri festival. During the campaign, the party aims to reach 12,000 locations with an outreach across 65,000 booths, party leaders said.
The campaign will be called Booth Vijay Abhiyan where party workers reach out to as many households as they can in every booth, will begin with a shakti sammelan. After the three-day campaign, the party will start its rallies by senior leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to hold atleast 7-8 rallies in the state.
The party’s various wings – the Mahila Morcha, the OBC wing, the IT Cell, etc – have been given tasks and targets to complete, said leaders of the state unit. “Welfarism and OBC voter will be the mainstays of the campaign, and we know that the BJP has been popular with women voters, so we will reach out to them,” a senior leader in the state unit said.
Till now, the BJP has announced names for 136 candidates in the 20-member assembly. After not declaring him in the first three seats, the party finally named chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the fourth list, fielding him from the Budhni seat.
A senior leader from the state, home minister Narottam Mishra, said that the fifth list will be “dhamakedaar” (explosive) leading to speculation that union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest elections.
Scindia, who has not yet fought an assembly election yet, might be fielded after his aunt and state sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said she will not fight elections due to her ill-health.