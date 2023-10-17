BJP to officially kickstart its poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from October 17

The BJP will officially start its election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday, with a three-day campaign that will coincide with the Navratri festival. During the campaign, the party aims to reach 12,000 locations with an outreach across 65,000 booths, party leaders said.

The campaign will be called Booth Vijay Abhiyan where party workers reach out to as many households as they can in every booth, will begin with a shakti sammelan. After the three-day campaign, the party will start its rallies by senior leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to hold atleast 7-8 rallies in the state.