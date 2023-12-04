BJP's win in Madhya Pradesh: Gift to 'mamaji' from 'ladli behnas'

New Delhi: On October 6, weeks ahead of the assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan took on the naysayers within his party in his inimitable style.

While addressing a rally in Dindori, an emotional Chouhan asked voters, “Am I running a good government or a bad one? Should this government continue or not? Should Mama (as he is popularly called) become the Chief Minister or not?”

Needless to say, the reply was a resounding yes, never mind the fact that people eventually voted for Congress’s Omkar Singh Markam over the BJP candidate Pankaj Singh Tekam. The BJP’s success in Madhya Pradesh, where it has managed to win a fifth term, is partly due to Chouhan’s doggedness and partly due to the party’s pursuit of every election with unmatched intensity. Welfare schemes, Modi’s popularity and the gamble to field veterans seem to have paid off, with the saffron party reversing what was believed to be a wave of anti-incumbency against the government.