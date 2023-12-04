BJP's win in Madhya Pradesh: Gift to 'mamaji' from 'ladli behnas'

New Delhi: On October 6, weeks ahead of the assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan took on the naysayers within his party in his inimitable style.
While addressing a rally in Dindori, an emotional Chouhan asked voters, “Am I running a good government or a bad one? Should this government continue or not? Should Mama (as he is popularly called) become the Chief Minister or not?”
Needless to say, the reply was a resounding yes, never mind the fact that people eventually voted for Congress’s Omkar Singh Markam over the BJP candidate Pankaj Singh Tekam. The BJP’s success in Madhya Pradesh, where it has managed to win a fifth term, is partly due to Chouhan’s doggedness and partly due to the party’s pursuit of every election with unmatched intensity. Welfare schemes, Modi’s popularity and the gamble to field veterans seem to have paid off, with the saffron party reversing what was believed to be a wave of anti-incumbency against the government.
As fatigue set in among voters, the central command swooped in. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief poll strategist, went in with three in-charges – union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw and general secretary P Murlidhar Rao. The party fielded several senior faces – Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Rakesh Singh. Except for Kulaste, most of the Parliamentarians and veterans won the elections.
A senior BJP lawmaker said the party has been strengthening its booth structure for months. Earlier in the year, it launched the Ladli Behna Yojana, which the lawmaker said turned out to be the clincher. “The timely launch of the scheme and increasing it to Rs 1,250 in the last two months seems to have worked,” the lawmaker said. Party insiders said that the BJP carried out over 500 rallies in the state. Among them, Chouhan alone took part in over 175 rallies. The party also moved in union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, to bring Chouhan to the helm.