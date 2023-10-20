Bundelkhand: BJP, Congress look to shine in polls in a poor region with diamond mine

Senior Congress leader and former MLA from Deori in Sagar district, Sunil Jain, said, “Though the voters have leaned towards the BJP since the past two decades when Uma Bharti became CM, the picture is going to change in 2023 as the BJP has repeatedly ignored the region's development.”

Jain said the region has a large population of OBC communities and they are disillusioned with the BJP, which has ruled the state since 2003 barring a 15-month-period (December 2018-March 2020) when the Congress was in power under the leadership of Kamal Nath.