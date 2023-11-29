Congress attacks BJP In MP over alleged video of postal ballot tampering

Bhopal: The Congress launched multiple attacks over alleged video of tampering with postal ballot paper in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district.

PCC chief Kamal Nath, LOP Dr Govind Singh and KK Mishra (state media incharge) on different occasions have accused the government and state election commission for being a party to the unfair practices. They demanded action against guilty officials.

Meanwhile, CEC Anupam Rajan stated that following the complaint, the nodal officer Himmat Singh Bhawedi (tehsildar of Lalbarra) was suspended. Besides, a detailed report has been sent to the central election commission for necessary direction in the matter. Only sorting of postal ballot papers was being carried out and in the presence of representatives of political parties.

According to information, local Congress leader Shafqat Khan raised an alarm when he noticed that a strong room was opened before allotted time of 3 pm and sorting of paperwork was in progress on Monday. Some one even prepared a video clip and made it viral on social media triggering panic and blame game by congress party.