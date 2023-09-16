Home
Madhya Pradesh

Cylinders for Rs 500, Rs 1,500 pension for women: Congress's promises for MP polls

The announcements were made by Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 09:34 IST

The Congress, following its Karnataka model, has now announced similar promises before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. A host of such announcements were made by party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press conference in Bhopal.

"We (Congress) promise that we will give cylinders at Rs 500, electricity bill till 100 units will be waived off while those till 200 units will be halved. Women will be given a Rs 1500 pension while backwards will be given 27 percent reservation. We will also waive off farmer's debt," Surjewala said.

More to follow...

(Published 16 September 2023, 09:34 IST)
India News, Indian Politics, Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala

