Congress mulls appointing tribal or OBC leader as their LoP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Sources disclosed that toeing the BJP lines, Congress was mulling the idea of appointing a tribal or a person from OBC as their leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Names of Ram Niwas Rawat (MLA from Vijaypur), Umang Singhar (MLA from Gandwani), Bala Bachchan (MLA from Rajpur) besides, if party prefer to appoint LOP from upper caste, then Rahul Singh (MLA from Churhat) and Rajendra Singh (MLA from Amarpatan) were doing the rounds.

Meanwhile Congress party leaders, including PCC chief Kamal Nath, launched a scathing attack on the newly appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of BJP for its maiden decision aimed at creating a divide. In a public meeting in Chhindwara on Thursday, Nath accused the government of banning the sale of meat in open markets and restriction on loudspeaker volume (above permissible limit) in public places. It is an attempt to find some excuses to disturb peace and social harmony, accused Nath.

Gopal Bhargawa administered oath as Pro-Tem Speaker

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel administered the oath of office to Pro-Tem Speaker Gopal Bhargawa, who is a ninth time MLA from Raheli Assembly in Sagar district, at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present. The Winter session of Assembly will be from December 18 to December 21. Senior MLA Narendra Singh Tomar will be administered oath as full-time Speaker on the first day of Winter session. Besides, the newly elected MLAs will also take oath of office on the same day.

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting of divisional commissioner and collectors via video conferencing on Thursday, though the cabinet expansion is yet to take place in MP. He directed the officials to prepare a roadmap of the state government programme of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to be flagged off from Dussehra Maidan in Ujjain on December 16. The open borewell issue must be addressed on priority, he said.