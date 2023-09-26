Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Asked about it, Scindia told reporters here, “The people of the state will decide in the next 60 days who is nervous in the elections. Dreaming has become a habit of the Congress. The prime minister has already given a description of the Congress publicly that the party is like that iron which has rusted.'

Scindia, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in 2020, said the problem with the Congress is that it creates its election narrative by sitting in closed rooms with a few people.