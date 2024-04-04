Employment generation is my top most priority: Kamal Nath

Chhindwara: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said employment generation is his biggest priority and he has facilitated the setting up of skill development and driving learning centres in Chhindwara district for the purpose.

Nath, the Congress MLA from Chhindwara, said he has dedicated his entire life for the development of the place and will serve the people of his constituency till his last breath.

Today, Chhindwara has its own distinct identity in the country, he said addressing a public meeting in Gumtara under the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, from where his son and sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath is contesting the upcoming parliamentary poll.

Kamal Nath said his name is not linked to any sand mafia, liquor trade or any contractor and people are witness to it.

"Employment is my biggest priority. The children who are educated till seventh-eighth standard can also get jobs through skill development and driving learning centres which were set up because of my initiative," he said.

The Congress veteran asked the people to visit these centres and send their wards as well those living in their surroundings for skill development to get employed.