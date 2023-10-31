'Jai, Veeru' fighting over distribution of looted booty: MP CM Chouhan's swipe at Digvijaya and Nath

"Even before 2003, Mr. Bantadhar (as the BJP calls Digvijaya Singh) looted and destroyed the entire state. Even during the 15-month rule, Kamal Nath ji turned Madhya Pradesh into a centre of plundering. Now the dispute is only about who will be the next to loot and how and who will get what type of share in it (the booty). Delhi is also involved in this," Chouhan alleged.