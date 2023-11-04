‘Jai-Veeru’ vs ‘Mama’: Congress relies on Kamal-Divijaya duo to beat BJP in Madhya Pradesh

The destiny of the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh is indeed in the hands of Kamal- Digvijaya ‘jodi’ (pair). Together, they are micromanaging the entire election from drawing up strategy, selection of candidates and campaigning to firefighting and resource mobilization. In contrast to the BJP, which is relying heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oratory skills, Home Minister Amit Shah's election management and the presence of the three union ministers in the fray, the Congress is fighting on the strength of the state leadership and the party candidates. The Congress also does not have the organisational or institutional support on the lines of the RSS and allied organisations, such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, which have religious and cultural roots in society.

For the last six months, Nath and Singh have been working in close tandem to negotiate various challenges facing the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Digvijaya volunteered to look after 66 assembly seats of the state where the Congress fared poorly in the past. He is confident that if the Congress manages to win half of these 66 seats, the party will cross the 140-150 mark in the 230-member state assembly. While this may be a bit wishful, Singh’s role in crisis management has been a big plus for Nath. Take for example the disquiet over Bhopal (North) constituency, where an ailing Arif Aqueel, a former state minister, dramatically named his son Aatif as his political successor. Aqueel's younger brother Aamir, who had been managing and nursing the constituency, had also been a claimant. Singh paid several visits to Aqueel's family to present a united face. Similarly, in Jabalpur, Singh brought peace among warring local factions. In a nutshell, while Nath, the chief ministerial face of the party, remains a stickler for rules, norms and discipline, Singh, who knows Madhya Pradesh politics like the back of his palm, does the nitty gritty of cajoling and persuading. A lot of post-poll promises regarding nominations in the state boards and corporations are being doled out by him as a prize for settlement and cooperation.