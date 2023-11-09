'Made 4 cr houses for poor, not one for myself': Modi touts development, attacks Congress in poll-bound MP

The Congress had thrown MP’s development into a dark well and the BJP government pulled it out from there, he said.

Now, every poor person has been getting his right, while the "corruption" of Congress had destroyed their (referring to the poor) dream of owning homes, he said.

In 10 years, Modi said, the BJP government has sent Rs 33 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of the poor and not even a single rupee of this has been diverted.

The prime minister said that fake beneficiaries of various schemes are living examples of how the Congress used to "loot" the money meant for the poor.

Congress had created as many fake beneficiaries on paper across the country as the population of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh combined, he said.

“During Congress government, nobody knew where the money was going. Lakhs, crores went into 2G, coal, commonwealth, and helicopter scams. Modi stopped all these scams. The middlemen were having fun during the Congress (regime) but Modi locked their shops and started transferring money directly into beneficiaries’ accounts,” he said.

Modi said that there were about 10 lakh fake beneficiaries, who were not even born but the Congress was taking out money in their names from the treasury.

This money went into the pockets of Congress and their supporters and middlemen, he said.

But, due to Congress’ misfortune, people elected a “chowkidar” (security guard) in 2014 and such beneficiaries were thrown out and Rs 2.75 lakh crore of public money was saved, he said.

“Now you think, what would the Congress and its supporters do when Modi stopped them from taking the black money of corruption? Will they abuse (me) or not? The reason behind abusing me is that Modi has closed all their shops,” Modi said.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “Wherever I go nowadays, there is talk of Lord Ram’s temple being built in Ayodhya. There is a wave of happiness all over the country.”