Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Sanwer Assembly Constituency Result

In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, the Sanwer constituency in the Indore district voted on November 17. A total of 5.6 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh polls this year.

The term of the 230-member Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was on November 28, 2018.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states that went to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

What happened in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018?

In the last polls, which many believed was a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, the Sheopur constituency drew eyeballs where Congress heavyweight Arun Yadav went up against then-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government was attempting to win for their fourth consecutive term while the Congress was eyeing a victory after their last win in 2003. The election ultimately resulted in a hung assembly, and though the Congress emerged as the single largest party, the BJP gained the edge by popular vote. Congress managed to get 40.89% of votes polled and BJP clinched the polls after getting 41.02%.

Sanwer is an assembly constituency situated in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

a) Total electors and voter turnout

For the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Sanwer had 246,685 registered electors. Out of these, 199,546 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 80.89%.

b) Winning candidate and party

Tulsiram Silawat from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 96,535 votes.

c) Runner-up candidate and party

Dr. Rajesh Sonkar from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 2,945 votes.

d) Margin details

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 1.50%.

The Sanwer Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Madhya Pradesh.

