Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections results 2023: Key takeaways

Counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 am on Sunday (December 3) at amid tight security. The polls were held on November 17.

With BJP marching towards a comfortable victory for the fifth consecutive time, here are some key takeaways:

1. The state saw a record voter turnout of 77.15 per cent, around 2.19 per cent more than the 2018 elections

2. Early trends showed BJP leading in the state, and the lead still continues, ensuring an easy win for the party.

3. BJP leading in 167 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress ahead in 62 as per trends till 4.40 pm.

4. "MP is in PM's heart and PM is in MP's," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party head towards winning the elections with majority.

5. At each of the 52 districts, the counting of votes started on time, and is being carried out peacefully at every place, without much of technical snag, said Chief Election Officer Madhya Pradesh Anupam Rajan.

6. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that 'Ladli Behna' scheme was a game-changer in MP polls and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to be credited for the same.