Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections results 2023: Key takeaways

Counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 am on Sunday (December 3) at amid tight security. The polls were held on November 17.
With BJP marching towards a comfortable victory for the fifth consecutive time, here are some key takeaways:
1. The state saw a record voter turnout of 77.15 per cent, around 2.19 per cent more than the 2018 elections
2. Early trends showed BJP leading in the state, and the lead still continues, ensuring an easy win for the party.
3. BJP leading in 167 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress ahead in 62 as per trends till 4.40 pm.
4. "MP is in PM's heart and PM is in MP's," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party head towards winning the elections with majority.
5. At each of the 52 districts, the counting of votes started on time, and is being carried out peacefully at every place, without much of technical snag, said Chief Election Officer Madhya Pradesh Anupam Rajan.
6. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that 'Ladli Behna' scheme was a game-changer in MP polls and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to be credited for the same.
7.The entire country believes in PM Modi's guarantee and wants to join and support PM Modi's resolve to make the country developed and today's results clearly show this, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, adding that Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath "are now history".
8. Moving towards yet another victory, Shivraj Singh Chauhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah's planning for such results in the state.
9. BJP supporters and workers hail Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party leads towards a landslide win in the state.
10. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress was expecting a close fight in Madhya Pradesh, based on internal assessment.
The official results for the state elections are yet to be decarded by the Election Commission of India, but celebrations across Madhya Pradesh among BJP workers have already begun.
(With agency inputs)