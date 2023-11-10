Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: How richest candidates fared in the last election

1. Sanjay Satyendra Pathak - BJP - Vijayraghavgarh

This richest lawmaker in Madhya Pradesh this poll season is BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak. With a total net asset of more than a whopping Rs 226 crore, Pathak is a sitting MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency.

During the 2018 elections, he emerged victorious from this seat with a margin of 13,738 votes. His challenger was Padma Shukla from Congress.

2. Chetanya Kasyap - BJP - Ratlam City

Second in line among the wealthiest MLAs in Madhya Pradesh is Chetanya Kasyap with a mind-boggling net worth of Rs 204 crore. A two-time BJP MLA from Ratlam City, Kasyap is touted to make a hattrick win for the saffron party this time.

He won the 2018 Assembly polls with a margin of 43,435 votes and defeated Congress' Premlata Dave.

3. Sanjay Shukla - Congress - Indore-1

The wealthiest Congress candidate making it to this list is Sanjay Shukla from Congress. With a total net asset of a staggering Rs 139 crore, Shukla is an MLA from Indore-1.

He won the 2018 Assembly polls fighting against BJP's Sudarshan Gupta with a margin of 8,136 votes.

If pollsters are to be believed, BJP has an upper hand over Congress in the upcoming state polls. However, at the same time, Congress too seems buckled up and will be looking to draw the first blood, especially after the collapse of Kamal Nath-led government in 2020.