Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: A look at key parties' best ever performances in the state

The central state of Madhya Pradesh is all set to vote on November 17 to elect 230 representatives of its assembly seats and the battle is gearing up to be primarily between the BJP and the Congress even though there are several other parties who have also fielded candidates such as SP, BSP and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

If we take a look at both the parties' performances ever since Chhattisgarh was formed, it has primarily been advantage BJP except for the last time in 2018. BJP's best performance so far in the state has been in the Assembly election of 2003 where it won 173 seats. The Congress on the other hand, managed a win in 2018 by 114 seats but still ended up being out of power in 2020.

Assembly election 2003:

In the election in 2003 after Chhattisgarh had been carved out, BJP won a whopping 173 seats as compared to the INC's mere 38. Interestingly, the vote percentage did not see much of a gap with the BJP gaining 42.5 while Congress's vote percentage was 31.6.