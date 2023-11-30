Madhya Pradesh poll official suspended amid row over opening of postal ballots kept in Balaghat strongroom

Bhopal: The alleged tampering of the postal ballots in Balaghat district has led to the suspension of a sub-divisional magistrate, Gopal Kumar Soni, the returning officer of the assembly seat, on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the assistant returning officer (ARO) cum tehsildar Himmat Singh was suspended following allegations of tampering with postal ballots.
"Prima facie, there was a reactive error and the detailed report has been sent to ECI for necessary action," MP CEC Anupam Rajan said.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that there was gross violation of prescribed rules and guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
"The entire responsibility of which lies with the District Collector and the Returning Officer of Poster Ballot. Therefore, both the officers should be immediately suspended and transferred elsewhere," he wrote in a post on X.
Other Congress leaders including LoP Dr Govind Singh, PCC chief Kamal Nath also cast aspersions on unfair practices by election officials. Nath said that the tampering of the ballot or its opening ahead of the timeline is treated as a serious offence.
"The government was trying to hush up the matter by harbouring ulterior motives. The people know about them (officials) and they are under the radar," Nath stated.
The Congress on Tuesday launched multiple attacks over a video showing the alleged sorting of postal ballot paper inside a strong room ahead of the timeline at 3 pm in Balaghat district.
According to reports, local Congress leader Shafkat Khan raised an alarm when he noticed that the strong room was opened before allotted time of 3 pm and sorting of paperwork was in full swing there on Monday.