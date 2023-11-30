Madhya Pradesh poll official suspended amid row over opening of postal ballots kept in Balaghat strongroom

Bhopal: The alleged tampering of the postal ballots in Balaghat district has led to the suspension of a sub-divisional magistrate, Gopal Kumar Soni, the returning officer of the assembly seat, on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the assistant returning officer (ARO) cum tehsildar Himmat Singh was suspended following allegations of tampering with postal ballots.

"Prima facie, there was a reactive error and the detailed report has been sent to ECI for necessary action," MP CEC Anupam Rajan said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that there was gross violation of prescribed rules and guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The entire responsibility of which lies with the District Collector and the Returning Officer of Poster Ballot. Therefore, both the officers should be immediately suspended and transferred elsewhere," he wrote in a post on X.