Madhya Pradesh Polls: A look at seats that witnessed close battle historically

230 seats of Madhya Pradesh are all set for the high stake polls, which are scheduled for November 17.

Here, we take a look at such assembly constituencies witnessed close fights since Chhattisgarh was carved out of MP in 2000.

2003 Assembly Elections

The 2003 elections were tilted towards the ruling BJP, who won with a clear majority, coming to power with Uma Bharti as CM and bagging 173 seats while reducing Congress to 38. Samajwadi Party was the third largest party with 7 seats.

In the first election after reorganisation, 29 seats registered a victory with margin less than 3 per cent. Of these 5 constituencies were such where 3 digit numbers decided the fate of candidates as margin remained well below 1 per cent mark. Bahoriband, Simaur, Amla (SC) , Dabra and Niwas (ST) witnessed closest battles of 2003.

Bahoriband and Amla were won by Congress candidates Nishith Patel and Bele Sunita by only 402 and 398 votes respectively, while Communist Party of India Marxist's Ram Lakhan Sharma came on top in Simaur by only 588 votes. Dabra and Niwas, on the other hand, were won by Bhartiya Janta Party's Dr Narottam Mishra and Rampyare Kulaste respectively.

2008 Assembly Elections

In the second state elections after 2000, BJP's seats crunched to 143 as Congress' increased to 71. Bahujan Samaj Party replaced Samajwadi Party as the third largest party with 7 seats.

The shift in overall trends were visible in close fight constituencies as they increased multifold this time. 54 constituencies saw battles where margin of victory was stalled well below 3 per cent mark. Of these, 18 constituecies were such where the fight remained on edge, as margin of victory remained below 1 per cent.

Panna, Dhar, Damoh, Parasia, Kolaras, Junnardeo, Silwani, Sonkatch, Hatpipliya, Dimani, Sirmour, Amarwara, Indore-3, Maheshwar, Pathariya, Pawai, Chitrakoot and Khargapur are those 18 constituences where candidates experienced neck to neck fight, so much so that few hundred votes turned out to be decisive.

Indore-3, Maheswar, Sonkatch, Junnardeo, and won by Congress. Devendra Patel and Ajay Yadav of Bhartijya Jan Shakti won Silwani and Khargapur respectively, while Rajkumar Urmaliya of Bahujan Samaj Party won from Sirmour. Remaining seats were won by Bhartiya Janta Party.