Madhya Pradesh polls: Candidates who won by the highest margin of votes in 2018

With Madhya Pradesh gearing up for polls to elect 230 members of the state's Legislative Assembly, the foremost political forces in the state, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) will witness a tight contest.
The polls will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.
In the aftermath of the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress party emerged as the largest party, resulting in Kamal Nath becoming the Chief Minister. However, a significant number of Congress MLAs later defected to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the government and Nath's resignation. Consequently, the BJP assumed power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking over as Chief Minister.
Here is a look at the candidates who won by the highest margin of votes in the 2018 assembly elections.
Ramesh Mendola of Bharatiya Janta Party, who contested from Indore-2 seat, won with 1,38,794 votes and a whopping margin of 71,011 (margin percentage - 33.2 per cent) against Congress candidate Advocate Mohan Singh Sengar, who secured only 67,783 votes.
Congress candidate Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, fielded from the Kukshi seat, won with 1,08,391 votes and a margin of 62,930 (margin percentage - 38.8 per cent) against BJP candidate Virendra Singh Baghel, who got 45,461 votes.
From the Chitrangi seat, Amar Singh of the BJP won with a total of 86,585 votes and a margin of 59,248 votes (margin percentage - 39.1 per cent) against Congress candidate Saraswati Singh, who bagged 27,337 votes.
BJP veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who contested from the Budhni seat, won with a total of 1,23,492 votes and a margin of 58,999 (margin percentage - 29.0 per cent) against INC’s Arun Subhashchandra, who bagged only 64,493 votes.
Imarti Devi of the Congress, who contested from the Dabara constituency, won with a total of 90,598 votes and a margin of 57,446 (margin percentage - 39.1 per cent) against BJP’s Kaptan Singh Sehsari, who managed to bag only 33,152 votes.
