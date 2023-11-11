Madhya Pradesh polls: Candidates who won by the highest margin of votes in 2018

With Madhya Pradesh gearing up for polls to elect 230 members of the state's Legislative Assembly, the foremost political forces in the state, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) will witness a tight contest.

The polls will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

In the aftermath of the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress party emerged as the largest party, resulting in Kamal Nath becoming the Chief Minister. However, a significant number of Congress MLAs later defected to the BJP, leading to the collapse of the government and Nath's resignation. Consequently, the BJP assumed power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking over as Chief Minister.