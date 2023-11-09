Madhya Pradesh Polls: Women candidates fielded by parties in the last elections and how they performed

The total number of women candidates in the last year’s state elections was 245, as per the data in the ADR report, which is 9 per cent of the total number of candidates who contested the polls.

Out of these 245 female candidates, 21 of them emerged as winners from their respective constituencies.

These major political parties, which these women represented, were the BJP, INC, and BSP.

11 female candidates representing BJP emerged victorious in the polls, followed by 9 INC women candidates. BSP, on the other hand, witnessed only one female candidate who fared in the Assembly polls.