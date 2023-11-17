Madhya Pradesh records 71.64 per cent polling till 5 pm

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP) is in fray against Congress’ Ravindra Singh Tomar (Bhidosa) and BSP’s Balveer Dandotiya.

In an incident of firing between two warring groups in Morena, one person identified as Khem Singh was injured and rushed to the hospital. Police station incharge Sunil Khemaria said the injured has been referred to Gwalior and that matter is being investigated.

In a triangular contest in Morena seat, BJP has fielded Raghuraj Kansana while Dinesh Gurjar is contesting for Congress and BJP turncoat Rakesh Rustam Singh Gurjar is representing BSP in the fray.

Incidents of group clashes between supporters of BJP and Congress outside polling station in Mehgaon of Bhind district were also reported.

BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla suffered minor injury following stone pelting and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Shukla’s security guard fired into the air to disperse an unruly mob. Nobody was hurt in the incident, said sources.

Congress candidate Rahul Bhadoria is contesting against Rakesh Shukla from Mehgaon, which was earlier represented by minister OPS Bhadoria.

As precautionary measures, the three candidates including BJP’s Arvind Bhadoria, Congress’ Hemant Katare and Samajwadi Party’s Munna Bhadoria from Ater assembly constituency of Bhind district was put under police observation during polling and were let off only after 5 pm on Friday, said police sources.

A group clash between supporters of BJP and Congress was also reported from Indore-4 seat where an FIR was lodged against son of BJP candidate Malini Gaur, according to sources.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after voting at AMI Shishu Mandir polling station of Gwalior Purv assembly segment on Friday said the BJP will form the next government in the state with full majority.

In MP, general electors are 5,59,83,139 including 2,87,82,261 males, 2,71,99,586 females and 1,292 third-gender persons. Out of the total 2,533 candidates in the fray, a single third-gender person from Malhara in Chhatarpur district is also contesting. From the total 230 seats, 148 are General category, while 35 seats are reserved for SC and 47 for ST category.

The average voting percentage in 2018 was approximately 75.83 per cent.