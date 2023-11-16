Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission launches mobile app to view poll percentage ahead of assembly polls

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission for the benefit of political enthusiasts and the general public has launched a mobile app ‘Voter Turnout’ to view the poll percentage of each assembly segment in the state.
This mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Polls to elect members of the 230-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 17.
Talking to reporters on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Anupam Rajan said that a total of 64,626 polling stations have been set up in 230 assembly segments. Out of these, 17,032 were identified as critical, including five to six districts in Gwalior and Chambal region.
The polling time except for some polling stations of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts will be from 7 am to 6 pm. While time for three assemblies in Balaghat district, 47 polling centres in Mandla and 40 centres in Dindori districts will be between 7 am and 3 pm. All necessary arrangements including deployment of forces in critical centres have been made, Rajan said.
In MP, general electors are 5,59,83,139 including 2,87,82,261 males, 2,71,99,586 females and 1,292 third-gender persons. Out of the total 2,533 candidates in the fray, a single third-gender person from Malhara in Chhatarpur district is also contesting. From the total 230 seats, 148 are General category, while 35 seats are reserved for SC and 47 for ST category.
The average voting percentage in 2018 was approximately 75.83 per cent.