Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission launches mobile app to view poll percentage ahead of assembly polls

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission for the benefit of political enthusiasts and the general public has launched a mobile app ‘Voter Turnout’ to view the poll percentage of each assembly segment in the state.

This mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Polls to elect members of the 230-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 17.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Anupam Rajan said that a total of 64,626 polling stations have been set up in 230 assembly segments. Out of these, 17,032 were identified as critical, including five to six districts in Gwalior and Chambal region.