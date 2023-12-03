'Mama' Shivraj or Scindia 'Maharaj'? CM face unclear as BJP set to trounce Cong in MP

Though the list of contenders for the CM throne is endless, starting from Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP state president VD Sharma et al, a charismatic leader like Jyotiraditya Scindia could also be considered for the post who could infuse fresh blood and energy into the party fold.

Chouhan used to ask in the meeting whether he should become CM or not

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who once again did wonders in Madhya Pradesh by sailing his party to victory. His flagship scheme 'Ladli Behna' was instrumental in seating the party to power. Hence, he is considered as front runner for the post of CM.

In public meetings, Chouhan repeatedly asked people, especially women voters, whether their 'Mama' should become CM again or not.

Political observers believe that the messaging by Chouhan was to alarm party high command that you cannot write him off so easily. Now, with this handsome victory, Chouhan has further insulated his position.

A long list of contenders in BJP

Apart from Chauhan, other leaders are also eyeing for the top post, though all of them have maintained a stoic silence publicly.

Kailash Vijayvargiya is a tall leader from Malwa region and upper caste face (Baniya community) of the party. The name of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also doing the rounds, though likely to have fallen back due to a viral video of his son.