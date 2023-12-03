'Mama' Shivraj or Scindia 'Maharaj'? CM face unclear as BJP set to trounce Cong in MP

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results are pointing towards a thumping victory for the incumbent BJP. The saffron party is poised to create history by returning to power in the state for the fifth time.
Meanwhile, speculations are rife on who will likely be the next CM in MP. BJP went to the polls without a CM face contrary to Congress which projected Kamal Nath as their candidate.
BJP, however, ducked this question during election rallies and continued their campaign shouldering on brand Modi. But, as the BJP tsunami takes over MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again seems to be the front runner for the man-incharge.
Though the list of contenders for the CM throne is endless, starting from Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP state president VD Sharma et al, a charismatic leader like Jyotiraditya Scindia could also be considered for the post who could infuse fresh blood and energy into the party fold.
Chouhan used to ask in the meeting whether he should become CM or not
Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who once again did wonders in Madhya Pradesh by sailing his party to victory. His flagship scheme 'Ladli Behna' was instrumental in seating the party to power. Hence, he is considered as front runner for the post of CM.
In public meetings, Chouhan repeatedly asked people, especially women voters, whether their 'Mama' should become CM again or not.
Political observers believe that the messaging by Chouhan was to alarm party high command that you cannot write him off so easily. Now, with this handsome victory, Chouhan has further insulated his position.
A long list of contenders in BJP
Apart from Chauhan, other leaders are also eyeing for the top post, though all of them have maintained a stoic silence publicly.
Kailash Vijayvargiya is a tall leader from Malwa region and upper caste face (Baniya community) of the party. The name of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also doing the rounds, though likely to have fallen back due to a viral video of his son.
BJP can also bet on Union Minister Prahlad Patel, who is an OBC (Lodhi) face. Senior leader Gopal Bhargawa has also shown interest for the CM's throne if the party high command allows.
The upbeat Chouhan, on Sunday, while responding to the mediapersons credited central leadership of Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and PM Modi for the party's superlative performance.
BJP’s policies aimed at inclusive growth and upliftment of poor and weaker sections were articulated in the state. The party went to election collectively and by taking everyone into confidence. The 'double-engine sarkar' trope also seems to have worked for BJP in MP.
"Our victory is a result of a long-drawn programme not mere one day affair that yielded political dividends. We benefited from flagship scheme 'Ladli Behna Yojna' aimed at empowering women. Many more schemes such as 'Lakhpati Behna', 'Kanya Vivah' etc will follow soon," said Chouhan.
He expressed gratitude to the people of MP for this resounding victory.