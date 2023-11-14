'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘made in China phones’ remark

Betul: In a sharp attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘made in China mobiles being used by people in India’ remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked, “in which world does the moorkhon ke sardar (leader of fools) lives.”

Addressing a public rally in Betul, Modi said India now exports mobile phones worth Rs one lakh crore, and added that Congress leaders were afflicted with the “mental disease” of ignoring the country’s achievement.