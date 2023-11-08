MP Assembly polls: CMs who have completed full-term in state

2. Kailash Nath Katju

A prominent lawyer and politician of his time, Congress' KN Katju served as the chief minister of MP from 1957 to 1962. Elected from Jaora constituency, Katju completed his full term in ofice.

3. Arjun Singh

An astute Congressman, Arjun Singh served as MP CM from the year 1980 to 1985. Although he completed full term in office, Singh's tenure was marred by many controversies, including multiple corruption cases, and the most infamous Bhopal gas tragedy in December 1984 - where he is said to have fled to a safehouse to save himself from the deadly effects of the leaked methyl isocyanide.

Born to a royal family in Madhya Pradesh, Singh has also served twice as Union HRD Minister under PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

4. Digvijaya Singh

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for a continuous period of 10 years, from 1993 to 2003. He contested in the subsequent elections but faced defeat at the hands of BJP's Uma Bharti, who secured a landslide victory and set the stage for the saffron party's rule in the state.

5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan - 3

The incumbent and the longest-serving chief minister of MP, Chouhan has been at the helm of affairs in the state since 2005. Under his leadership, BJP went to fight the 2008, 2013, and 2018 Assembly elections.

Chouhan spearheaded BJP's 2008 and 2013 poll campaign registering a mammoth victory for BJP, totally diminishing the Congress. He contested the 2008 elections from his home turf of Budhni and emerged victorious with huge margin of 41,000 votes.

Likewise, in the 2013 Assembly polls, Chouhan outperformed himself and registered a massive win of 84805 votes against Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Chauhan in Budhni. This victory led Chouhan to lead the state for the straight third term.

However, an interesting turn of events in the 2018 polls put a dent in Chouhan's winning streak. It was a hung Assembly. Neither Congress, nor BJP could cross the majority mark of 116 seats. With 114 seats, Congress fell short by a whisker but was declared the single-largest party, while BJP was only five places behind its arch rival with 109 seats.

Later, Congress managed to form the government in MP after forging alliances with SP, BSP, and Independent MLAs. Kamal Nath was Congress' choice for CM face.

However, Nath could serve the office only for little more than a year as his government fell after a flurry of resignations in 2020 from rebel Congress MLAs who later joined BJP. Chouhan was all smiles again as this event paved way for him to grab the CM's throne yet again, which continues till this day.

If pollsters are to be believed, BJP has an upper hand over Congress in the upcoming state polls. However, at the same time, Congress too seems buckled up and looks to draw the first blood of their opponent after the 2020 fallout.