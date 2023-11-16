MP Assembly polls: ECI simplifies procedure for voters

Bhopal: The Election Commission, with an aim to increase voting percentage, simplified the procedure by using multiple options in lieu of voter ID card.
According to reports, voter information slips with QR code for Assembly election have been distributed to the voters through BLO (Block Level Office).
From the slip, voters will be able to get important information like: address of their polling station, number in the electoral roll, helpline number etc.
If an individual does not have a voter information slip and his name is in the voter list, then in addition to the voter ID card with photo, 12 alternative documents including Aadhaar Card, MNREGA job card, driving license, PAN card, passport etc. will be asked to furnish.
Other than these, pension documents, service identity card, passbook, smart card issued by RGI would also suffice.
Person who is a bonafide citizen of MP and has any of the above or following IDs will be eligible to vote:
1. Health insurance smart card
2. Official ID card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
3. Unique disability ID card issued to PwDs.
NRI voters need to show their passport for identification. If at all, it is not possible to identify the voter, then they have to show any one of the above mentioned documents.