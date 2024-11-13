Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

MP bypoll: BJP, Congress candidates put up in rest houses to curb tension in Vijaypur

Polling is under way smoothly in the bye elections in the Vijaypur assembly constituency in Sheopur district and Budhni seat in Sehore district.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:13 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us