MP Congress candidate volunteers to get smacked on face with slippers by 'fakir' to ward off 'evil shadows'

Paras Saklecha, representing the Congress party in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, recently made headlines for his visit to a fakir.
This fakir, known for his unique blessing method of slapping people with slippers, attracted Saklecha's interest.
The incident was captured in a video that rapidly gained attention on social media, showing Saklecha willingly receiving a smack on one cheek and then offering the other, in alignment with the fakir's unorthodox way of bestowing blessings.
In the video Paras Saklecha is seen presenting a pair of slippers to a fakir. This fakir, known for his distinctive blessing method, proceeds to use the slippers to strike Saklecha repeatedly.
Saklecha is seen standing patiently before the fakir, head bowed, accepting the slaps with a smile.
The video concludes with Saklecha expresses gratitude to the fakir for what he perceives as blessings.
"He is a famous Fakir Baba, fondly called 'Abba' in the area. He lives in a Dargah on Mhow Road and is very respected. People seek to give him lungi, vest and slippers as offering but he accepts only from very few people and throws the rest away", speaking to TOI.
"By slapping me with the slippers, it's his way to bless me. He has removed all the evil shadows, if any, that were upon me," the candidate told the publication.
The video was shared by BJP's Amit Rakksshit who said that while the Congress candidate is getting smacked by slippers on his face to get blessings, "ironically" the party goes ahead and calls the rest of the country "andhbhakt(blind believers)".
Paras Saklecha, a former mathematics professor, sparked a heated debate in 2019 while serving as a Congress legislator. He ignited controversy by using derogatory language against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya, calling her a 'Dayan' (witch). His contention was based on his claim that Hemant Karkare's demise was linked to her alleged curse.
Saklecha is contesting against BJP's MLA Chetan Kashyap, who had previously won the seat in 2018, is now campaigning to secure it for the third consecutive term.
The voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections was held on November 17 and the counting is scheduled on December 3.