MP Congress holds review meet after Assembly election debacle, some blame tampered EVMs

The EVM machines, which were 80 to 90 per cent charged (batteries), were fixed to give a lead of at least 20,000 votes ahead of Congress candidates, they claimed. Nath is scheduled to meet the Congress national leadership in Delhi to discuss the EVM tampering issue. Further, the Congress will take into confidence I.N.D.I.A bloc partners to rake up the matter nationally.

Former leader of opposition in Assembly, Ajay Singh, who won the election from Churhat seat, has distanced himself from commenting on the alleged EVM-tampering issue.

“I will not comment on who is what. We will deep dive to booth level and try to find out what went wrong. We will sit again with more information in the next meeting," Singh said, adding, "every election is a challenge and people this time blessed me with victory. I made course correction of mistakes and defeat of 2018 assembly election. I followed the footsteps of my father who served the party like a true soldier. I don’t aspire for the post and am ready to shoulder any responsibility of the party," Singh told DH.

Digvijay Singh, LOP Dr Govind Singh, Ajay Singh, and Ramniwas Rawant were among those present in the meeting today. The party headquarters was abuzz with activities after a lull and shocking defeat in the 2023 assembly election.

