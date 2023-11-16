MP Elections: Tribals’ exclusion from govt schemes may prove costly

Six MP districts have a tribal population of over 50 per cent— Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Dindori, and Mandla. The tribal population in MP is 21.1 per cent of the total, and they hold sway over 47 seats. Krishnamani Bhagabati, Assistant Professor at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University says tribals will play a “decisive” role. “Tribals have unique demands. Parties must address them to attract voters. Most indigenous people are poor and need education and health care. Forest rights are important, too,” says Bhagabati.

In 2018, the Congress won 31 of the 47 ST-reserved seats. This term they have promised to implement the Sixth Schedule in districts with over 50% tribals, enact the Panchayat, Extension to Scheduled Areas Act, and raise tendu patta prices from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per bag.

In response, the BJP said its government has implemented the Fifth Schedule in 89 tribal-dominated blocks. But PM Modi on Wednesday at Chattisgarh’s Ulihatu village — Birsa Munda’s birthplace — announced the BJP’s greatest poll offering for tribals, i.e., Rs 24,000 crore for the PM Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

Rohit Kumawat, a student activist from Indore’s College of Agriculture, says ownership of land is a key issue among tribals. Ram Chander Gamad of adjoining Badweli village says he cannot rebuild his childhood home without land ownership. “This area lacks potable water too, so I pedal 15 km daily,” he says.

“Jankari ka bhau hai (knowledge is precious here). People of some castes do not want the development to come to them,” he adds.