MP polls: BJP promises higher MSP for wheat, paddy; houses under ‘Ladli Bahna’; LPG cylinder at Rs 450

Bhopal: The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state’s flagship scheme ‘Ladli Bahna’.

Free education to girls from poor families up to post-graduation, free education to poor students up to Class 12 and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450 for beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna and ‘PM Ujjwala’ schemes are among its other highlights.