Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

MP polls: Police case filed over doctored Kamal Nath video on 'stopping' Ladli Behna Yojana

The BJP government started the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' on June 10, under which eligible women are provided a fixed amount every month.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 16:51 IST

Indore: A criminal case was registered on Monday against an unidentified person for circulating a fake video on social media of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's speech to create confusion on the future of the state government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

As per complainant Rakesh Singh Yadav, who is the MP Congress secretary, the video of Nath's speech has been edited in such a way that an unknown person is heard saying 'if our Congress government comes to power, we will first stop the Ladli Behna Yojana'.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation), section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 505 (2) (statements conducing public mischief) against the owner of a mobile number, a police official said.

This fake video was broadcast on three Whatsapp groups from a particular mobile number on October 29, complainant Yadav said.

The BJP government started the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' on June 10, under which eligible women are provided a fixed amount every month.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Published 30 October 2023, 16:51 IST)
