MP polls: Rau constituency to see rerun of 2018 contest, BJP looks to dent Congress stronghold

Verma hit back at Patwari saying, “Age does not matter in delivering public services. Despite being younger to me, Patwari did not care for the people of Rau. And that is why I, like a father figure, had to enter the election arena."

Rau has a large chunk of farmers, who have been protesting against the state government's process of acquisition of fertile agricultural land for the proposed Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor project spread over 3,200 acres.