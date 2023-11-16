Party decides fate of every senior leader: Union min Prahlad Patel ahead of his contest from Narsingpur in MP

Congress has time and again raised the issue of caste census; Rahul Gandhi recently said it is an ‘X-Ray’ that is needed. Do you agree?

This is just an electoral strategy for the Congress; they like to adopt divisive policies. I would like to ask them – from Jawaharlal Nehru to Modi, how many prime ministers were there and who was the first OBC PM? It is PM Modi. In MP, too, from the time of Ravishankar Shukla to Shivraj Singh, how many OBC chief ministers were there? There were only three – Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan – all three were from the BJP. The Congress has no serious issues to raise and so they have picked this up.

The BJP has fielded party veterans this year in MP – you, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra and Narendra Singh Tomar. Do you think the position of the CM will be a matter of discussion if you win the state again?

We have all been asked to fight the elections; all of us are from the state, born and brought up here, and we believe in our party. We all worked together during 1985-86 and are now in different roles, which have all been decided by the party. Some of us are chief ministers, some union ministers and some state in-charges. That does not change things for us; whatever the party decides for us is what we do.

In the Mahakaushal region, the Congress did well in 2018 with the support of the tribal community. The Congress has accused the BJP of polarisation when the BJP announced the Rani Durgavati Park? What do you say to that?

We should just check the track record; in 2003 we defeated the Congress in the region. Only the Jabalpur seat was with the Congress; except for 2018, we have done well among the tribals of Mahakaushal. We will sweep the region. As a party, the BJP declared the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjaati Diwas as well as the 500th anniversary of Veerangana Durgavati, who has been a significant leader for the Gond community. Tribal leaders such as Shankar Sahai, Raghunath Sahai, Badal Bhoi who have attained martyrdom have been celebrated by the BJP. We brought in the PESA, and development to tribals. They speak of hiking prices of tendu patta (tobacco leaves) but we have increased to Rs 400. They are trying to change perceptions.