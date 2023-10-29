Priyanka addresses rally in Bundelkhand

Bhopal: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked the people of Damoh in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh to relay the message of despair and agony under BJP leadership in the state.
She asked the people at a rally in the poll-bound state if the policies implemented by the government had benefited them, if they had found work, and if farmers' conditions had improved. The senior Congress leader accused the BJP-led state and central governments of apathy and disdain towards the poor and middle class.
Priyanka alleged the rich-poor divide has worsened under Prime Minister Modi's regime, which supports the wealthy and his business allies like Adani. The Union government squandered crores on the construction of the new Parliament building, the new convention centre, and other projects, but they do not have the funds to pay service-class personnel under the old pension scheme, she said.
Priyanka remarked that the region is facing a large-scale migration issue because marginalised farmers lack opportunities and resources. The impoverished, Dalits, and other vulnerable members of society have no access to adequate health care, education, irrigation, or labour-force employment. She claimed that the state's crippled MGNREGA plan drove daily wage workers into poverty. They (the BJP) talk about Amrit Kaal, but I'm curious if any of you have reaped the benefits of the so-called Amrit Kaal, she asked the audience.
Lauding the Congress, Priyanka said the grand old party's policies are aimed at social justice and empowerment of SCs, STs, Dalits, and weaker sections of society. "They (BJP) are tight-lipped when we raise the issue of caste census. A headcount will enable the respective governments to do social justice across the board," she said.
She commended the Bhupesh Baghel model of governance in Chhattisgarh and added that inflation relief camps are being organised in the state. "We will continue to fight for your legitimate cause and to protect the Constitution. You ponder patiently and wisely before voting, without being swayed by the saffron party's religious or caste agenda," she said.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath also spoke at the rally, accusing the BJP government of misrule, corruption, unemployment, false promises, etc. "Now it is time for a payback by bidding goodbye and making them (the BJP) unemployed," he said. In an emotive appeal, Nath recalled the loan waiver for 27 lakh farmers, construction of cowsheds, 100 units of free electricity to poor families, etc.
"Did I make any mistake? If not, how dare they destabilise my government by unethical means?" he stated.
Congress candidates including MLA Ajay Tandon (Damoh), Pradeep Khatik, Rao Brijendra, Vikram Singh alias Nati Raja, Jyoti Patel and other leaders were present on this occasion.
This was Priyanka's fifth visit to MP since June 12, 2023. Earlier Rahul Gandhi had also visited Shahdol district on October 10.