Priyanka Gandhi comes to MP during polls for entertainment: CM Chouhan

“Congress is not serious. I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi whether acting or ‘Jai-Veeru’ or if a film can be made on Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a poll issue. She has made fun of elections. It is disrespect to democracy and the people,” Chouhan told PTI at his ancestral home in Jait of Sehore district before heading for voting in the MP assembly polls.