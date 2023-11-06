Priyanka slams Modi's 'bad blood of Congress' remark at MP poll rally

Bhopal: Addressing a public meeting in Indore on Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi for his comment on Gandhis and 'defective blood of Congress'. "He is prime minister of this country and therefore expected to maintain the dignity of supreme position," she said.
Gandhi accused the Modi-led Central government of engaging in divertive politics and straying away from real issues of unemployment, high inflation, farmers’ distress, miseries of poor/women etc.
By invoking Hindu sentiments, the BJP garner support in the name region and nationalism. Modi ji who claims to champion the nationalist's cause should answer why Agnipath scheme (Agniveer) for defence is for four years only, she quizzed.
Why the government jobs were not filled despite large scale unemployment. The inflation is skyrocketing and Modi ji is silent on onion price now but he used to mock the onion price that coincided with Sachin Tendulkar’s century inning during the previous World Cup. Now, Virat Kohli hit a century yesterday coinciding with spiralling onion prices only poses a question for Modi ji to answer, she queried.
She targeted the Modi government for favouring a handful of industry friends such as Adani and selling the government-owned businesses at throwaway prices.
Gandhi also fired salvo at the state BJP government for a series of scams and scandals and misrule.
"The scam riddled government made over 22,000/ promises but hardly 22 were actually fructified. There is large-scale migration from villages to cities in search of livelihood thus adding to more pressure on urban civic bodies. The health sector, education sector, MSME, civic infrastructure in MP is far from satisfactory."
She mocked the women welfare scheme (ladli behna yojna etc) by BJP and implemented mere election propaganda. "If the BJP actually wanted to uplift and improve the livelihood of poor people/women, they should have operationalized the scheme 18 years back."
Gandhi said, the congress promises to implement OPS (old pension scheme), women welfare schemes (1500 plus 500 gas subsidy), fill vacant posts in government department including health sector, empower MSME (growth engine of development), evolve rural centric scheme to arrest migration, farmer loan waiver/MSP (2600 and 2500 for wheat and rice) etc scheme to continue, unemployment allowance to youth, free electricity scheme as detailed in manifesto.
She dwelt on Indore pride (cleanest city award), culture, historical background, freedom struggle and Gandhi family bonding with the city. She urged the people to be more vigilant and conscious while casting their franchise. Congress guarantees in respective states wherever in power have been implemented without much delay, she asserted. Congress MP in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and congress candidates were present on this occasion.