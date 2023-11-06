Priyanka slams Modi's 'bad blood of Congress' remark at MP poll rally

She targeted the Modi government for favouring a handful of industry friends such as Adani and selling the government-owned businesses at throwaway prices.

Gandhi also fired salvo at the state BJP government for a series of scams and scandals and misrule.

"The scam riddled government made over 22,000/ promises but hardly 22 were actually fructified. There is large-scale migration from villages to cities in search of livelihood thus adding to more pressure on urban civic bodies. The health sector, education sector, MSME, civic infrastructure in MP is far from satisfactory."

She mocked the women welfare scheme (ladli behna yojna etc) by BJP and implemented mere election propaganda. "If the BJP actually wanted to uplift and improve the livelihood of poor people/women, they should have operationalized the scheme 18 years back."

Gandhi said, the congress promises to implement OPS (old pension scheme), women welfare schemes (1500 plus 500 gas subsidy), fill vacant posts in government department including health sector, empower MSME (growth engine of development), evolve rural centric scheme to arrest migration, farmer loan waiver/MSP (2600 and 2500 for wheat and rice) etc scheme to continue, unemployment allowance to youth, free electricity scheme as detailed in manifesto.

She dwelt on Indore pride (cleanest city award), culture, historical background, freedom struggle and Gandhi family bonding with the city. She urged the people to be more vigilant and conscious while casting their franchise. Congress guarantees in respective states wherever in power have been implemented without much delay, she asserted. Congress MP in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and congress candidates were present on this occasion.