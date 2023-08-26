Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet ahead of MP polls

Leaders said that the cabinet expansion will help the BJP in balancing the caste equation in the state. Bisen and Shukla are both from the Other Backward Classes community, which account for 45 per cent of the population. Shukla is from the state’s Vindh region, while Bisen is from Mahakoshal region, and Lodhi is from Bundelkhand.

Congress leader Kamal Nath said that the BJP has expanded the Cabinet right when the term is coming to an end.

“The BJP government is singing a welcome song when it is the time for a farewell. It is now sure to lose even if it expands or changes the entire cabinet. This is not a cabinet, it is an extension of the friendship of corruption,” Nath tweeted.