Special call centre started to encourage migrant workers to vote in MP assembly polls

Alirajpur's Collector and District Election Officer Abhay Arvind Bedekar told PTI, “We have started a call centre comprising a 20-member team to call around 85,000 migrant workers of Alirajpur district and invite them to come and vote at their native place. We have already collected the mobile numbers of most of these workers.”

Their employers in neighbouring states like Gujarat and Maharashtra are also being asked to give paid leave to these workers for voting as per the Election Commission's instructions, he said.