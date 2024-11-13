Voting under way for Budhni and Vijaypur bypolls in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Bhopal: Electors were exercising their franchise for the bypolls to Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior election official said.</p>.<p>"Polling began in a peaceful manner across all booths in the two constituencies from 7 am," Madhya Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sukhveer Singh told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The bypoll to Vijaypur in Sheopur district was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat joined the BJP and was made a minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet.</p>.<p>The Budhni bypoll was required as sitting MLA and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected to the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>The BJP has fielded former Vidisha MP and Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan's loyalist Ramakant Bhargava from Budhni against Congress' former state minister Rajkumar Patel.</p>.<p>In Vijaypur, the state's forest minister Ramniwas Rawat pitted against Congress' Mukesh Malhotra, a senior tribal leader.</p>.<p>The number of registered voters in Vijaypur assembly constituency is 2,54,817, comprising 1,33,581 men and 1,21,131,women and 103 service voters.</p>.<p>In Budhni, there are 2,76,604 voters. These include 1,47,197 men, 1,33,401 are women and 195 service voters, as per a poll official.</p>.Channapatna high on bypoll spirit, liquor seizures soar in Bengaluru.<p>There are 327 polling stations in Vijaypur, while the figure for Budhni is 363, the CEO earlier said.</p>.<p>A total of 2,760 poll officials and employees have been deployed to conduct the by-elections in both the assembly constituencies, he said.</p>.<p>About 1,500 district police personnel and adequate numbers of Home Guards and Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been deployed for security. </p>