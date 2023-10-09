Will have poll pact with Gondwana Gantantra Party for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh: Mayawati

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati welcomed the Election Commission for announcing the schedule for the assembly elections to five states but said the 'real challenge' for the poll panel is to "make the elections completely free and fair by putting an end to the misuse of government machinery and money power. Apart from entering into an electoral pact with the Gondwana Gantantra Party in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BSP, except for Mizoram, is contesting the elections alone in Rajasthan and Telangana without compromising with anyone and is hopeful of getting good results in these states," she said in a post on X in Hindi.